HAR vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 17

The Haryana Steelers will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 17 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) on Friday, October 14. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Steelers are placed third in the PKL standings with 10 points, having won both the games they've played thus far. The Pink Panthers have six points from a couple of games and are placed sixth in the Pro Kabaddi table.

Here is the HAR vs JAI Dream11 prediction article to help you pick the best Dream11 team for the match:

HAR vs JAI Match Details

The Steelers vs Pink Panthers game is set to start at 8.30 pm IST on October 14. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAR vs JAI , Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs JAI Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers: WW

Jaipur Pink Panthers: WL

HAR vs JAI Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

Iranian players Amirhossein Bastami and Mohammad Maghsoudlou, who have joined the team, are available for this game.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, Rakesh Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Monu, Joginder Narwal (C)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/Team Update

Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri, who has joined the Pink Panthers this season, could come off the bench.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 17

Raider - Arjun Deshwal (375 raid points in 44 matches)

Arjun Deshwal made his PKL debut with U Mumba during the 2018 edition of the tournament. He spent a couple of seasons with the club before making the move to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Indian raider bagged 268 points from 22 matches in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Defender - Sunil Kumar (217 tackle points in 91 matches)

Sunil Kumar made his PKL debut in 2016 for the Patna Pirates. He represented the Giants over the next four PKL seasons and is part of the Pink Panthers' setup during the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

HAR vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal has 218 fantasy points in a couple of games. The Indian raider has been in fine touch this season and is a must-pick for your Dream11 team. One can also consider choosing him as the captain or vice-captain of your team.

Manjeet

Steelers raider Manjeet has been no less impressive than Arjun Deshwal. Manjeet has also performed exceedingly well in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabddi League. He is expected to continue his fine run in the competition and can fetch your team a handful of points in this encounter.

5 Must-Picks for HAR vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 17

Player Name Points Arjun Deshwal 218 points from 2 matches Manjeet 259 points from 2 matches Nitin Rawal 134 points from 2 matches Jaideep Kuldeep 172 points from 2 matches Ankush Jr 181 points from 2 matches

HAR vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Select a balanced team for the HAR vs JAI match as players from both sides have performed well in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Jaideep Kuldeep, Sunil Kumar, Mohit, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Raiders: Manjeet, Arjun Deshwal

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Jaideep Kuldeep, Abhishek KS, Shaul Kumar, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar

Raiders: Meetu Mehender, Rahul Chaudhari

