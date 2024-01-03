HAR vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 54

Haryana Steelers will cross swords with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 54th game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Wednesday, January 3.

Led by Jaideep Dahiya, Haryana Steelers are at the seventh rank in the tally with five wins and three defeats in eight clashes. They registered three wins in their last five games. However, they are entering this game on the back of a defeat against Patna Pirates by 33-46.

Despite suffering a big defeat, Haryana would be hoping to get back to winning ways. They have impressive raiders and defenders in their side, who can turn the tables in the forthcoming games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are in the fourth position in the standings with four wins, two losses and two draws after playing eight games so far. They are carrying 28 valuable points with four wins in their past five matches.

In their most recent match, they tied points at 32-32 with Dabang Delhi KC. Before this game, they secured a hat-trick of wins. They would be brimming with confidence moving into this crucial game.

HAR vs JAI Match Details

Match: HAR vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 54

Date and Time: January 3, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

HAR vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit Nandal, K. Prapanjan, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (c), Abhishek KS, V Ajith, Abhijeet Malik, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 54

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal is the prime raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers in this edition of the campaign. He has accumulated 76 raid points from 136 attempts with a 40% raid success rate. Notably, he has two super raids and four super 10s.

The 24-year-old Arjun is one of the most agile players with sharp-minded raiding skills. With 9.5 average raid points per match, he's a top raider to watch out for in this game.

Defender - Rahul Sethpal

Haryana Steelers' right corner defender Rahul Sethpal has bagged 24 tackle points from 38 attempts having an impressive 50% tackle success rate. Most importantly, he has amassed five super tackles and three high 5s. Rahul enters this game as one of the valuable multiplier choices to have.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

The right corner defender and all-rounder Mohit Nandal has accumulated 20 tackle points from 50 attempts. He has one super tackle and a high 5 with an average of 2.5 successful tackles per match. However, the 25-year-old has failed to create an impact with his raiding skills. Nevertheless, he can be a decent vice-captain to have in your seven.

HAR vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush Jr

Vinay

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 54

Arjun Deshwal, Ankush Jr, Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Rahul Sethpal

HAR vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers are having a disastrous season with their defense. Hence, it would be wise to have more defenders from the opposition team to stay ahead of your opponent. Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith are a few multiplier choices to have in your mega league teams.

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: Ashish, Mohit Nandal

Raiders: V Ajith Kumar, Vinay

Captain: Vinay I Vice-Captain: V Ajith Kumar

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar, Mohit Nandal

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Vinay

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Ankush Jr