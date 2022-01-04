HAR vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 32

The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with U Mumba in Match 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Tuesday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Steelers are paced 10th in the points table with 12 points from five matches. They have a couple of wins and three losses against their name in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Haryana-based club walk into this encounter on the back of a close victory against the Gujarat Giants. They won the game 26-38 and will want to extend their winning run in the competition.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have bagged 17 points from five encounters this season. They are placed fourth in the points table and will look to add more points to their tally when they meet the Haryana-based club on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based club drew their previous encounter against UP Yoddha. Both sides scored 28 points each and had to share points.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match 32, Pro Kabaddi League 2021/22.

Date and Time: January 4, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Mohit.

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Rinku HC, Mohit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Meetu Mehender.

Captain: V Ajith Kumar; Vice-captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fazel Atrachali, Ravi Kumar, Rinku HC, Mohit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Rinku HC; Vice-captain: V Ajith Kumar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava