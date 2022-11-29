HAR vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109

Haryana Steelers will be in action against U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday. The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to this match.
Both Haryana Steelers and U Mumba are currently outside the top six of the points table, but are still alive in the race to the playoffs. The two franchises need a victory tonight to inch closer to the next round of the competition.
U Mumba are eighth in the points table right now with nine wins in 17 matches, while Haryana Steelers are 10th with six wins in 17 games. The Mumbai-based franchise will start as the favorites to win.
Ahead of the clash between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, here are some Dream11 tips for this contest.
HAR vs MUM Match Details
Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will cross swords in the second game of today's double-header at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: HAR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109.
Date and Time: November 29, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.
Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.
HAR vs MUM Recent Form Guide
Haryana Steelers: L W L L W
U Mumba: W L L L W
HAR vs MUM Probable Playing 7s
Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update
No official update on any injuries in the Haryana Steelers team.
Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7
Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami and Nitin Rawal.
U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update
Captain Surinder Singh has missed the last few matches because of an injury.
U Mumba Probable Playing 7
Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku and Mohit.
HAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109
Raider - Guman Singh
Guman Singh earned 14 raid points in U Mumba's last match. He will be the top pick among raiders.
Defender - Rinku
Rinku has performed brilliantly after becoming the team's captain. He scored a High 5 in the previous game against the Bengal Warriors.
All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal
All-rounder Nitin Rawal scored three tackle points for Haryana in their last game. He will be a reliable option in the all-rounders' section.
HAR vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Guman Singh
Manjeet
Five Must-Picks for HAR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109
HAR vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022
Ashish has played the secondary raider's role to perfection for U Mumba. He will be a wildcard option for the captaincy of the fantasy team.
HAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League
Defenders: Rinku, Jaideep Kuldeep and Mohit Khaler.
All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Rahul Sethpal.
Raiders: Manjeet and Ashish.
Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Ashish.
HAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Rinku, Mohit and Mohit Khaler.
All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami.
Raiders: Manjeet and Guman Singh.
Captain: Guman Singh | Vice-Captain: Manjeet.