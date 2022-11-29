HAR vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109

Haryana Steelers will be in action against U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday. The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to this match.

Both Haryana Steelers and U Mumba are currently outside the top six of the points table, but are still alive in the race to the playoffs. The two franchises need a victory tonight to inch closer to the next round of the competition.

U Mumba are eighth in the points table right now with nine wins in 17 matches, while Haryana Steelers are 10th with six wins in 17 games. The Mumbai-based franchise will start as the favorites to win.

Ahead of the clash between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, here are some Dream11 tips for this contest.

HAR vs MUM Match Details

Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will cross swords in the second game of today's double-header at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109.

Date and Time: November 29, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers: L W L L W

U Mumba: W L L L W

HAR vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No official update on any injuries in the Haryana Steelers team.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami and Nitin Rawal.

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

Captain Surinder Singh has missed the last few matches because of an injury.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku and Mohit.

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109

Raider - Guman Singh

Guman Singh earned 14 raid points in U Mumba's last match. He will be the top pick among raiders.

Defender - Rinku

Rinku has performed brilliantly after becoming the team's captain. He scored a High 5 in the previous game against the Bengal Warriors.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

All-rounder Nitin Rawal scored three tackle points for Haryana in their last game. He will be a reliable option in the all-rounders' section.

HAR vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Guman Singh

Manjeet

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109

Player Name Manjeet Guman Singh Nitin Rawal Rinku Ashish

HAR vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ashish has played the secondary raider's role to perfection for U Mumba. He will be a wildcard option for the captaincy of the fantasy team.

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Rinku, Jaideep Kuldeep and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Rahul Sethpal.

Raiders: Manjeet and Ashish.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Ashish.

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku, Mohit and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Manjeet and Guman Singh.

Captain: Guman Singh | Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

