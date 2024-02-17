HAR vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 124

The Haryana Steelers will take on U Mumba in the 124th match of PKL 10 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Saturday, February 17.

The Steelers survived a scare against a second-string Patna Pirates side, winning 39-32 to book their place in the playoffs. With three games left, Manpreet Singh's side will be targeting a third-place finish to give themselves a better chance in the playoffs.

U Mumba, meanwhile, haven't won in 12 matches, and their torrid run continued when they were well beaten by the Bengal Warriors in their last outing. A promising start to the campaign has faded into another disappointing season for U Mumba. With two games left in the season, they'll look to go out on a winning note.

HAR vs MUM Match Details

Match: HAR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 124

Date and Time: February 17, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

HAR vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler.

U Mumba

Shivam (C), Bittu Banwala, Visvanath V, Mukilan Shanmugam, Shivansh Thakur, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh/Rohit Yadav, and Sombir.

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 124

Raider - Siddharth Desai

Siddharth Desai's raiding prowess was what helped the Steelers break the Patna Pirates and confirm their playoff spot. In his current form, he can certainly make merry of U Mumba's inexperienced defense and is certainly the raider to pick.

However, Shivam Thakur, who captained U Mumba in their last match, is a decent alternative.

Defender - Rahul Sethpal

Rahul Sethpal went berserk in the last outing against the Patna Pirates, scoring eight tackle points, and becoming the team's highest point-scoring defender.

He's the in-form man and a potential Dream11 captaincy pick for this game.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

The Haryana co-captain and right cover wouldn't have been too pleased with his performance against the Pirates where he picked up only two tackle points, while the rest of the defense all scored High 5s.

Given his stellar record this season, you'd expect him to bounce back with a big Dream11 haul in this match.

HAR vs MUM Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Siddharth Desai

Mohit Nandal

Jaideep Dahiya

Rahul Sethpal

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 124

Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Sombir, Mohit Nandal, and Siddharth Desai

HAR vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Haryana Steelers should comfortably walk away with a win in this match if they continue playing their first-choice lineup, and picking four or even five players from their team, especially the defenders, becomes essential. Sombir is the only must-have from U Mumba, with the new stand-in captain Shivam also a decent pick.

Any of Haryana's four defenders and Siddharth Desai are solid captaincy choices for this match.

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Khaler, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai and Shivam.

Captain: Mohit Nandal. I Vice-captain: Jaideep Dahiya.

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai and Vinay.

Captain: Rahul Sethpal. I Vice-captain: Siddharth Desai.