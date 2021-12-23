HAR vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 6

The Haryana Steelers will go up against the Patna Pirates in Match 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Steelers advanced to the second round of the competition last season, having finished fifth in the points table. However, they failed to inch closer to the trophy as they succumbed to U Mumba in the elimination match.

The Patna Pirates didn't have a great run last season as they finished eighth in the points table with eight wins, 13 losses and one draw. They will be without their star raider Pardeep Narwal this season. However, they will look for a better finish this time around.

Three-time champion Patna Pirates will look to lift their fourth trophy, while the Haryana-based franchise will look to clinch their maiden Pro Kabaddi title. One can expect an exciting contest on the cards as both teams look to start their campaign with a bang.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Match 6, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd, 2021, Thursday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Rajesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rajesh Gurjar

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surender Nada, Shubham Shinde, Rajesh Gurjar, Rohit Gulia, Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola, Selvamani K.

Captain: Vikash Khandola; Vice-Captain: Monu Goyat

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sunil, Shubham Shinde, Sandeep, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola.

Captain: Monu Goyat; Vice-Captain: Vikash Khandola

Also Read Article Continues below

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi 2021 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

Edited by Sanjay Rajan