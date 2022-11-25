HAR vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 100

Match 100 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will take place on Friday night in Hyderabad, where three-time champions Patna Pirates will square off against Joginder Narwal's Haryana Steelers.

Both Patna and Haryana are in the bottom half of the points table. While Patna are seventh with 47 points in 16 matches, Haryana are 10th with 36 points in the same number of games.

The two franchises are still alive in the race to the playoffs, and they need to win tonight's game to strengthen their chances. Ahead of this crucial match, here are some Dream11 tips for Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates.

HAR vs PAT Match Details

Haryana and Patna will battle it out in the final match of the triple-header from 9.30 pm IST. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAR vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 100

Date and Time: November 25, 2022; 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers: L L W L L

Patna Pirates: W L T L W

HAR vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No injury news about Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K Prapanjan, Amirhossein Bastami and Joginder Narwal.

Patna Pirates Injury News/ Team Update

All players of the Patna squad are available.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

HAR vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 100

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar returned from injury in the last match. He scored 14 points against Telugu Titans.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Iranian defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the top defender of PKL 2022. It would be a big mistake to leave him out.

All-Rounder - Monu

Monu made his presence felt in the Patna defense during their last game against the Titans. He earned four tackle points for the team.

HAR vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Manjeet Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 100

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Monu Manjeet Dahiya Jaideep Dahiya

HAR vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been in the form of his life. Even though he is a defender, he can be a good choice for captaincy in the fantasy team.

HAR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Jaideep Kuldeep.

All-Rounders: Monu.

Raiders: Manjeet and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

HAR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Jaideep Kuldeep.

All-Rounders: Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Manjeet, K Prapanjan and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

