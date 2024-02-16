HAR vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 122

The Haryana Steelers and the Patna Pirates go head-to-head in the opening fixture of the Haryana leg of PKL 10 on Friday, February 16, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

The Haryana Steelers are one point away from securing their qualification for the playoffs, and they'll look to finish that job today and play the rest of their home leg without any pressure. They've been in wonderful form, registering a hat-trick of wins coming into this match, with the latest a 50-34 win over the UP Yoddhas.

Their opponents Patna Pirates confirmed their spot in the playoffs with a nervy 38-36 win over the Telugu Titans, and this will be their last group-stage match. A win could help them finish in 5th or even 4th place, and that's something they'll target going into this one.

HAR vs PAT Match Details

Match: HAR vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 122

Date and Time: February 16, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

HAR vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler.

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sandeep Kumar, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit.

HAR vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 122

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar is the outright lead raider for Patna, and while he has had his teammates scoring as much as him in the last couple of games, he's the best Dream11 raiding option on paper, with none of the Steelers' raiding picks consistent enough to be considered must-haves.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

Krishan Dhull has well and truly returned to form in the league, moving up to 2nd on the list of best defenders, only behind Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. He has scored 17 tackle points in the last three matches, and he should certainly add to that in this match.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

The Haryana co-captain has been their best defender this season, and scoring 59 tackle points in 18 matches is not an easy feat to accomplish being a cover defender. He edges out Ankit because of how instrumental he is to his own team, although the Patna left corner could also be considered a must-have.

HAR vs PAT Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Krishan Dhull/Ankit

Mohit Nandal

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 122

Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, Mohit Nandal, and Rahul Sethpal/Jaideep Dahiya.

HAR vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This match between two in-form sides should be a pretty close one, with both sides possessing plenty of high-scoring Dream11 assets. Sachin Tanwar is a must-have from the Patna raiding department, with Sandeep Kumar offering a budget alternative, with Shivam Patare doing the same for the Steelers.

Both Mohit Nandal and Krishan Dhull are non-negotiable picks and solid captaincy options while selecting the right defender between Rahul Sethpal and Jaideep Dahiya will be crucial.

Backing any one of the Patna corners, Sachin Tanwar, or Mohit Nandal with the captaincy should be the way to go.

HAR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Jaideep Dahiya, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Ankit.

Raiders: Vinay and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.

HAR vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ankit and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Shivam Patare.

Captain: Mohit Nandal. I Vice-Captain: Ankit.