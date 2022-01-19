HAR vs PUN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 64

The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in Match 64 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Haryana Steelers are ninth in the points table with 24 points in 10 matches to their name. They have registered three wins and five losses so far in the eighth edition of the tournament. The other two games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan finds themselves in 11th place with 21 points from 10 encounters. They have four victories and six losses in the eighth edition of the tournament.

Both sides will go into their crucial clash on the back of a defeat in the previous outing. The Haryana-based club lost to Dabang Delhi KC by three points while Puneri Paltan went down to Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha by 10 points.

The two sides will look to get back to winning ways before time runs out.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 64, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 19, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep, Mohit, Meetu, Ashish/ Vinay

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant/ Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit, Vikash Kandola, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinesh Nadarajan, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mehender.

Captain: Vikash Kandola | Vice-Captain: Surender Nada

Edited by Sanjay Rajan