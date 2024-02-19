HAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 19, 2024

Haryana Steelers (HAR) will face Puneri Paltan (PUN) in the eighth Panchkula leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium on Monday.

After a 39-32 win over Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers continued their winning momentum at home as they dismantled U Mumba to clinch a 46-40 victory. Vishal Tate, who made his PKL debut, was the star player with 15 raid points. Naveen Kundu completed a High 5, while Monu Hooda and Harsh bagged four tackle points each.

Puneri Paltan knocked Bengal Warriors out of playoff contention in their last home-leg match. Pune had to survive nervy moments at the end but survived those to eke out a three-point win.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs PUN Dream11 match.

#3 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15.0 credits

Jaideep Dahiya with a dash against Aslam Inamdar (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya was benched in the previous game as their side featured seven fresh players in the lineup. However, he has been in fine form in the last three games, scoring 12 tackle points. Overall, Jaideep has secured 60 tackle points at an impressive average of 3.16 along with five High-5s and Super tackles each.

#2 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 13.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar was brought in as a substitute in the dying stages of the last game. However, he was in good shape in the previous five matches, scoring 38 raid points along with two Super-10s as well as seven tackle points.

Aslam scored eight raid points against the Steelers during the reverse fixture and also earned a tackle point. So, making him captain/vice-captain could prove to be a smart move.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 16.0 credits

Mohammadreza Shadlu in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadlu has been in sublime form, chipping in five raid points and 21 tackle points in the previous five games. Overall, he has bagged 81 tackle points and 27 raid points in 20 matches. Shadlu scored a touchpoint and executed two successful tackles against the Steelers during the Pune leg.

Considering his versatility on the mat, Mohammadreza will be the ultimate choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your HAR vs PUN Dream11 fantasy teams.

