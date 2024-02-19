HAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 129

The Haryana Steelers (HAR) and the Puneri Paltan (PUN) face off in the 129th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Monday, February 19, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

The hosts are 2/2 in their home leg, and their most recent win was an impressive one as they fielded a completely second-string side to beat U Mumba 46-40. Young raider Vishal Tate produced a Super 10 and Naveen Kundu led the defense with six tackle points.

However, the best bench strength in the league certainly belongs to the Puneri Paltan. They beat the Bengal Warriors 29-26 in their last outing, despite having key members like Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat out of the side, with Akash Shinde scoring a Super 10. They should still be gunning for the top spot on the points table, and a win here is essential to those hopes.

HAR vs PUN Match Details

Match: HAR vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 129

Date and Time: February 19, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

HAR vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Naveen Kundu, Monu Hooda, Vishal Tate, Ghanshyam Magar, Harsh, Shivam Patare, and Sunny Sehrawat.

Puneri Paltan

Mohamamdreza Chiyaneh (C), Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Pankaj Mohite, and Akash Shinde.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 129

Raider - Akash Shinde

Left raider Akash Shinde has absolutely torn it up whenever he has gotten an opportunity to start for the Paltan this season, scoring 45 raid points in nine appearances, and he enters this game after a stellar Super 10 against the Bengal Warriors.

He's a bankable Dream11 raiding option for this one.

Defender - Naveen Kundu

The Haryana Steelers' back-up left corner looked at ease filling in for Mohit Khaler against the U Mumba, effortlessly registering a High 5. He should be busy against the quality Pune raiding unit, and is one of the best Dream11 picks from the Steelers in this match.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is very likely to lead the Paltan in this match, and he's easily the best Dream11 pick and captaincy option.

HAR vs PUN Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Naveen Kundu

Akash Shinde

Abinesh Nadarajan/Gaurav Khatri

Four Must-Picks for HAR vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 129

Naveen Kundu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Akash Shinde.

HAR vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is probably the only popular Dream11 asset who's likely to start, and this shouldn't be an easy team selection to make between the bench players of both sides. Akash Shinde and Abinesh Nadarajan are must-haves, with Naveen Kundu the same for the Steelers.

Any first-team player from either side is a must-own, with Akash, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, and Naveen Kundu the best captaincy choices as well.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Naveen Kundu, Gaurav Khatri, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Harsh Kumar.

Raiders: Shivam Patare and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-captain: Naveen Kundu.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Naveen Kundu, Monu Hooda, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, and Vishal Tate.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-captain: Akash Shinde.