HAR vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 71

The Haryana Steelers (HAR) take on the Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) in the 71st match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, January 14, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The Steelers come into this contest after playing arguably the best match of the tournament. They were involved in a thrilling 44-44 tie with U Mumba, a match they arguably should have won. Leading by seven points with under five minutes to play, the Steelers allowed U Mumba to get back into the game and level scores, although they were up against an inspired Zafardanesh who was hard to stop.

However, despite the dropped points, they're still in the top half of the table and a win could take them up to fourth.

As for the Thalaivas, they broke their losing streak with a convincing 46-27 win over the UP Yoddhas, riding on a Super 10 from Narender, and High 5s from Sagar and Sahil Gulia. They'll be high on confidence after a well-rounded showing against the Yoddhas and should be eager to move out of the bottom three.

HAR vs TAM Match Details

Match: HAR vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 71

Date and Time: January 14, 2023; 8:00 p.m. IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Chandran Ranjit, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler.

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu, and M Abhishek.

HAR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 71

Raider - Narender

Narender's return to form coincided with a victory for the Thalaivas, and they'll want their star raider to carry on in the same vein.

After causing problems for the solid UP Yoddhas defense, Narender must have some confidence in doing the same against the Steelers, and he's certainly the pick of the raiding options, although Vinay and Ajinkya Pawar aren't far behind.

Defender - Sagar

The Thalaivas' captain Sagar continued his good run with a High 5 against the UP Yoddhas in the their last encounter, leading his side to a much-needed win. He has 36 tackle points in 10 matches, and is one of the best defenders in the league right now.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

The Haryana co-captain is one of the most consistent defenders in the league, and is someone who you can rely on as a captain or a vice-captain pick, as he usually picks up 2-3 tackle points in most matches. He's easily the best all-rounder pick.

HAR vs TAM Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Sagar

Narender/Sahil Gulia

Mohit Nandal

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 71

Sagar, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Sahil Gulia, and Vinay.

HAR vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a tight game, with defenders likely on top, and there's lot of value in picking four defenders, and going with two raiders and one all-rounder. The cover combination of Haryana and the corner combination of the Thalaivas are the most-owned with regards to this match, with Haryana's Rahul Sethpal and Mohit Khaler also decent picks.

In the raiding department, the Thalaivas' Narender and Ajinkya Pawar are better options when compared to Haryana's raiding trio (+ Shivam Patare who comes off the bench). However, Haryana's defense isn't an easy one to breach, even for someone as talented as Narender. It might be best to captain defenders as much as possible in this match.

HAR vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Narender and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Narender. I Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

HAR vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Rahul Sethpal, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Himanshu and Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Vinay and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Sagar. I Vice-Captain: Mohit Nandal.