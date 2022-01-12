HAR vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 49

Haryana Steelers will lock horns with UP Yoddha in Match 49 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight in Bengaluru. Both teams are in the bottom half of the standings and are desperate for a victory.

The Steelers hold ninth position in the points table with three wins, four losses and a tie from eight matches. The Haryana-based franchise has earned 20 points so far this season.

UP Yoddha, too, have not been consistent despite having stars like Pardeep Narwal and Nitesh Kumar in the squad. They hold the eighth position and have an identical number of points as Haryana.

The struggling Haryana Steelers come into this game having suffered a crushing 45-26 defeat at the hands of the Tamil Thalaivas in their last match.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, registered a convincing 42-27 win over Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls in their most recent fixture. The Nitesh Kumar-led outfit will aim to continue in the same vein.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the battle between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Match 49, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 12, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola, Ankit, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikas Kandola, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Kuldeep, Shrikant Jadhav, Mohit, Surender Gill.

Captain: Vikas Kandola | Vice-Captain: Sumit

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surender Nada, Sumit, Ankit, Shubham Kumar, Mohit, Pardeep Narwal, Meetu.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Meetu

