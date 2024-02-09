HAR vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 9, 2024

Haryana Steelers (HAR) will square off against UP Yoddhas (UP) in the second Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 9.

Haryana Steelers bagged their 10th win in the previous game against Gujarat Giants (34-30). Despite trailing 21-10 in the first half, the Steelers showcased a remarkable comeback 24-9 in the next half, including 10 tackle points and two all-outs.

Although Vinay fell short of achieving a Super-10 by just one point, the team's outstanding performance was highlighted by Mohit Nandal and Mohit Khaler, who each earned four tackles. Rahul Sethpal and captain Jaideep Dahiya also successfully executed three tackles each.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas suffered a 32-25 loss against Tamil Thalaivas in the previous encounter. Defenders Ashu Singh and Hitesh earned three tackle points each.

However, Yoddhas had hammered the Steelers (57-27) during the reverse fixture. Sumit Sangwan, Surender Gill, and Pardeep Narwal were the star performers from Yoddhas, while Mohit Nandal shone for the Steelers.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs UP Dream11 match.

#3 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15.5 credits

Jaideep Dahiya with an ankle-hold of Arjun Deshwal (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya has been among the top defenders of PKL10. He has secured 51 tackle points in 17 matches with a 48 percent success rate. His notable stats include four High-5s and five Super tackles.

With an average of 3.0 successful tackles/match, Jaideep will be a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain of your HAR vs UP Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 15.0 credits

In frame Maninder Singh and Mohit Nandal (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Nandal has been in fantastic form lately. He has scored 21 tackle points in the last five games, including one High-5, at an average of 4.2.

Overall, the right-cover defender has claimed 54 tackle points in 17 matches with four High-5s and as many Super tackles.

Mohit had scored five points against UP Yoddhas with one touchpoint during the reverse fixture at Ahmedabad.

#1 Sumit Sangwan (UP) - 15.0 credits

In frame - Sumit Sangwan (left) and Himanshu (credits: PKL)

Sumit Sangwan has been the best defender in the Yoddhas defensive unit. He has secured 59 tackle points from 53 successful tackles, including six Super tackles.

Sumit had showcased his season-best performance against Haryana Steelers, executing eight successful tackles. He will look to replicate a similar one HAR vs UP Dream11 match.

