Haryana boys and girls crowned champions of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Kabaddi Discipline

On the Kabaddi Commipition Final Day (February 9) of Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Haryana asserted its dominance again by defeating Maharashtra in the girls' final, winning their fifth gold in the past five editions of the Khelo India. The Haryana boys' side also avenged their loss in the previous finals as they beat Delhi in the final to win the gold medal.

The tournament, held in Abhay Prashal Indore, Madhya Pradesh, concluded after five days of action-packed Kabaddi. Earlier in the semifinal, the Haryana team defeated Maharashtra by a 50-35 margin to advance from the boys' Kabaddi final.

Maharashtra and Rajasthan lost in the semifinals, settled with a bronze medal and ended their campaign as the third-placed team in the event. Haryana Kabaddi's team clinched their fourth gold medal by defeating Delhi by a 42-25 margin in the boys' Kabaddi summit clash.

Gold Medalist Haryana Girls Team

The girls' summit clash witnessed a repeat of past editions as Haryana squared off against Maharashtra. Both teams had a competitive first half as Haryana could only manage a 1-pointer lead by the end of half-time 14-15. Haryana clinched the gold medal by defeating Maharashtra by a scoreline of 30-29.

Himachal Pradesh and Bihar lost in the semifinals, with Maharashtra and Haryana respectively settling with a bronze medal and ending their campaign as the second runners-up to the event.

Silver Medalist Maharashtra Girls Team

Here are the medalists from the Khelo India Youth Games 2023

Boys Medalist:

Final: Haryana defeated Delhi by 42 - 25

Gold Medal: Haryana

Silver Medal: Delhi

Bronze Medal: Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Girls Medalist:

Final: Haryana defeated Maharashtra by 30 - 29

Gold Medal: Haryana

Silver Medal: Maharashtra

Bronze Medal: Himachal Pradesh and Bihar

Day 4 Results of the Kabaddi Event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

