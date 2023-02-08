The ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2023 witnessed the semi-final fixtures take place at Abhay Prashal, Indore on Tuesday (February 8). Haryana asserted its dominance yet again and qualified for the summit clash. Meanwhile, Maharashtra (girls) along with Delhi (boys) became the second finalists for this year's edition.

In the opening encounter of day four in the boys' category, Maharastra won over Madhya Pradesh by 50-37 in Pool A. Delhi came back strong following their loss against Haryana, while defeating Uttar Pradesh in their third match with a scoreline of 43-42.

The first semi-final fixture in the girls' category took place between Haryana and the Bihar team. Haryana gained lop-sided victories over Bihar with a scoreline of 70-15. In the second semi-final, Maharashtra thrashed Himachal Pradesh by a margin of 44-31.

In the boys' first semi-final, Delhi went on to win the clash by a margin of 36-34 against Rajasthan. In the second semi-final, Haryana had success in the match as they went on to book their final ticket with a scoreline of 50-35 against Maharashtra.

Day 4 results of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Kabaddi event

Boys Results: 8th February, 2023:

Match 11: Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh 50 - 37 (Pool A)

Match 12: Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh 43 - 42 (Pool B)

Boys Semi-final Results:

Semifianl 1: Delhi defeated Rajasthan 36 - 34

Semifianl 2: Haryana defeated Maharashtra 50 - 35

Girls Semi final Results: 8th February, 2023:

Semifianl 1: Haryana defeated Bihar 70 - 15

Semifianl 2: Maharashtra defeated Himachal Pradesh 44 - 31

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar, and Fancode

