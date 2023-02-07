Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Kabaddi: Day 3 results roundup

The third day of the Kabaddi event in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will witness the league stages, with eight matches scheduled for February 7th, 2023. The fixtures will take place as usual at Abhay Prashal Sports Club, Indore.

Rajasthan opened the day against Bihar 2nd side, where the former registered a remarkable win by 46-36.

Haryana have advanced for the semi-final clashes in both divisions. In the Pool B fixture, Avi Dhuvan scored a resilient nine tackle points, which led Haryana to register a remarkable victory over Chandigarh by 79-21.

Bihar gained the spotlight of the day yet again by defeating host Madhya Pradesh by just 11 points with a margin of 52-41. The final match in the same category witnessed Haryana knocking off Uttar Pradesh 56-31 in Pool B.

A total of four girls' matches took place on the third day of the competition as Maharashtra started well by defeating Madhya Pradesh in the opening fixture of the day by a scoreline of 48-27.

West Bengal beat Chandigarh by a scoreline of 40-30, while Haryana defeated Telangana in a one-sided clash of 62-18. Himachal Pradesh ended the day on a winning note against Telangana with a mammoth 21-pointer win with a scoreline of 47-26.

Day 3 results of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Kabaddi event

Boys Results: 7th February, 2023:

Match 7: Rajasthan defeated Bihar 46 - 36 (Pool A)

Match 8: Haryana defeated Chandigarh 79 - 21 (Pool B)

Match 9: Bihar defeated Madhya Pradesh 52 - 41 (Pool A)

Match 10: Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh 56 - 31 (Pool B)

Girls Results: 7th February, 2023:

Match 9: Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh 48 - 27 (Pool A)

Match 10: West Bengal defeated Chandigarh 40 - 30 (Pool B)

Match 11: Haryana defeated Telangana 62 - 18 (Pool A)

Match 12: Himachal Pradesh defeated Bihar 47 - 26 (Pool B)

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar, and Fancode

