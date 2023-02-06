Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Kabaddi: Day 2 results roundup

The second day (February 6) of the Kabaddi competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 witnessed the group stage fixtures resume with six exhilarating encounters that took place in Abhay Prashal, Indore.

Among the girls, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar won their games while Haryana and Rajasthan were the winners among the Boys.

In the opening match of the second day (boys' division), Maharastra - comprising of Dadaso Pujari and Vaibhav Rabade - lost to Rajasthan by a single-point difference of 28-27. Haryana opened their account in Pool B, winning their fixture by five points against Delhi 42-37 in the second match.

In the opening fixture of the girls' division, Haryana registered their second win of the competition, beating Madhya Pradesh by 33 points with a scoreline of 55-22. West Bengal suffered another heartbreak in the girls' category as Bihar edged the former by a 12-point difference of 39-27.

The third encounter of the evening witnessed the Maharashtra girls registering a one-sided victory against Telangana by 64-16. Himachal Pradesh ended the day on a winning note against Chandigarh with a 28-point win with a scoreline of 56-28.

Day 2 results of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Kabaddi event

Boys Results: 6th February, 2023:

Match 5: Rajasthan defeated Maharastra 28 - 27 (Pool A)

Match 6: Haryana defeated Delhi 42 - 37 (Pool B)

Girls Results: 6th February, 2023:

Match 5: Haryana defeated Madhya Pradesh 55 - 22 (Pool A)

Match 6: Bihar defeated West Bengal 39 - 27 (Pool B)

Match 7: Maharashtra defeated Telangana 64 - 16 (Pool A)

Match 8: Himachal Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 56 - 28 (Pool B)

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar, and Fancode

