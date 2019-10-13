Haryana Steelers face U Mumba at Ahmedabad in Eliminator 2

Haryana Steelers' Naveen in action

Ahmedabad, 13 October: The Haryana Steelers will be up against U Mumba in Eliminator 2 of Pro Kabaddi League season seven in Ahmedabad on Monday, 14 October 2019. Haryana will be certainly hoping to bounce back after losing 33-39 against the same opponent in their last league match in Greater Noida on Thursday, 10 October 2019. Haryana's raider Naveen expressed that Haryana will rectify their mistakes and give their best in the playoff match.

"At the moment, we are just focussing on giving our best and aiming to reach the final. We made a few errors in our defensive game in the last match against U Mumba. However, that match gave us an idea about which aspects we should improve on. Therefore, we will rectify our mistakes and try to perform well against U Mumba in the playoff," said Naveen.

Naveen added that the Haryana Steelers have tweaked their training regime a little bit for the knockout stages.

"We are practising hard during our training sessions. There are a few changes in our training regime for the playoffs. I feel we have to stay cool and calm in the playoffs as the matches will have tense situations," said Naveen.

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers have had an interesting tussle in this season so far. Haryana Steelers defeated U Mumba in August before going down fighting in their second league stage match. The Haryana raiders will have to be on top of their game as U Mumba possesses the defensive duo Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh. However, Naveen expressed that the Steelers will have their plans in place for U Mumba.

"We will think about victory and nothing else. We will work out our practice sessions according to the team we face and draw out strategies for each player in our opponent team," said the raider.