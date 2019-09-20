Haryana Steelers gear up for Pro Kabaddi League Season Seven home leg

Haryana Steelers

Panchkula, 20 September 2019: JSW Sports-owned Haryana Steelers are set to play their home leg matches at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula from Saturday, 28 September 2019 to Friday, 4 October 2019 in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Haryana Steelers have performed brilliantly so far and sit at the third place in the standings, with 10 wins from 16 matches in this edition. The recent good run has seen the team win eight out of their last eleven matches, with one match ending in a tie.

Haryana Steelers’ Coach Rakesh Kumar expressed his delight at playing the home leg, “I am very excited for our team’s home leg in Panchkula. Since we have performed very well away from home in this season, I am confident that the team will continue to flourish in our home town of Panchkula. We will be playing in front of our fans, and it gives them a chance to cheer for us, and our confidence will be boosted further."

Raider Naveen and Defender Parveen also agreed with their Coach's thoughts about Haryana Steelers’ home leg matches serving as an extra boost for the players. “We have had great support for our team in all the venues so far, but we are certainly waiting to play in front of our home crowd. The team has been in great form and we are very happy to enter the home leg as a performing unit,” said Naveen.

Raring to go on the mat in front of his home crowd, Parveen said that the home crowd will increase the energy and determination of the Haryana Steelers. “With our home crowd behind us, the team will certainly be more motivated to perform. The fans will boost the energy and determination of the players. The side will try to take the level of its game to the next level. We are looking forward to a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium at Panchkula,” said Parveen.

Another major announcement was made by the JSW-owned outfit before the start of their home leg, as they announced that the Haryana Steelers will be the Sports Partner for Kotak Mahindra Bank Punjab Half Marathon. The event will be held in Chandigarh on 29 September 2019.

Schedule for the PKL matches to be held at Panchkula

Saturday, 28 September 2019 - Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha - 7:30 pm

Saturday, 28 September 2019 - Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8:30 pm

Sunday, 29 September 2019 - Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - 7:30 pm

Sunday, 29 September 2019 - Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants - 8:30 pm

Monday, 30 September 2019 - Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - 7:30 pm

Monday, 30 September 2019 - Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba - 8:30 pm

Wednesday, 2 October 2019 - U Mumba vs Patna Pirates - 7:30 pm

Wednesday, 2 October 2019 - Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm

Thursday, 3 October 2019 - Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan - 7:30 pm

Friday, 4 October 2019 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls - 7:30 pm

Friday, 4 October 2019 - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm