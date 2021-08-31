Haryana Steelers in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest player and full squad

The Haryana Steelers reached the playoffs in the fifth and seventh editions of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, the Haryana-based franchise did not qualify for the final in any of the two seasons. This year, they will aim to reach the summit clash and end their championship drought in the PKL.

The Steelers raised quite a few eyebrows when they submitted a bid worth ₹83 lakh for former Gujarat Giants captain Rohit Gulia at PKL Auction 2021. Gulia will form a partnership with Vikash Khandola and Vinay in the raiding unit. Experienced all-rounder Rajesh Narwal is now also part of the Haryana Steelers.

Another experienced name to join the Haryana Steelers at PKL Auction 2021 was Surender Nada. Defender Ravi Kumar returned to the Steelers as well, while Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Hamid Nader were the two overseas names signed by the Haryana Steelers.

The Haryana-based franchise has a strong squad on paper after PKL Auction 2021. In this article today, we will look at the full list of players signed by the Steelers, their auction prices and the complete squad of Haryana for PKL 2021.

List of Players Haryana Steelers signed at PKL Auction 2021

1. Rohit Gulia - ₹83 lakh (Most Expensive)

2. Brijendra Singh Chaudhary - ₹55 lakh

3. Rajesh Gurjar - ₹10 lakh

4. Ajay Ghanghas - ₹10 lakh

5. Rajesh Narwal - ₹10 lakh

6. Surender Nada - ₹20 lakh

7. Ravi Kumar - ₹27.5 lakh

8. Vikas Jaglan - ₹20 lakh

9. Mohammad Maghsoudlou - ₹13.2 lakh

10. Hamid Nader - ₹12.1 lakh

Full squad of Haryana Steelers after PKL Auction 2021

Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Gurjar, Ajay Ghanghas, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Rajesh Narwal, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Hamid Nader, Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Chand Singh, Vikas Chhillar.

