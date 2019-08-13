Haryana Steelers take on UP Yoddha

Haryana Steelers unit in action

Ahmedabad, 13 August 2019: Haryana Steelers have been on a roll ever since the return of raider Vikash Khandola and they will look to maintain their fine run on Wednesday against UP Yoddha in their seventh match of the Pro Kabaddi League season seven at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Vikash apart from impressing with his raids has also been brilliant defensively in the last few matches. Even though the team were trailing for most parts of the match against Bengaluru Bulls, they never gave up. They fought hard and made sure they took home all five points.

“We have been focusing a lot on our mistakes and making sure we don’t repeat them. In the earlier matches when we made these mistakes, we couldn’t come back. You can expect us to play how we played against the Bulls going forward in the league,” said Vikash.

Defender Vikash Kale has been exceptional for the Steelers, playing his game to perfection. He has ensured the opponent’s trump card remains out of the pitch for most periods of the match.

A win on Wednesday would take the Steelers into the top half of the table with 21 points. UP Yoddha who have already played seven matches and are on 16 points. They would also be eyeing a berth in the top six of the table.

“Yoddha’s are a good team, they are good defensively and offensively but we have also been good in both fronts. I’m sure the match will be an entertainer. We follow our captain who tells us what to do. Our aim is to get into the top four of the table,” added Vikash.