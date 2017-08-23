Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Who will come out on top in the North Indian derby?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 23 Aug 2017, 11:19 IST

Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers in Lucknow

Match No. 42 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will feature a Zone A encounter wherein the Haryana Steelers will take the battle across to the Dabangs from Delhi at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Both the teams are coming into this match on the back of a win from their previous clash, the Haryana Steelers having defeated the UP Yoddha 29-36 while the Dabang Delhi managing a victory over the Tamil Thalaivas by a slender margin of just one point in the Ahmedabad leg.

The Haryana Steelers have established a strong presence in the league by virtue of their performance given the fact that they are one of the four new entrants in the league in this edition. The Steelers main strength in the Indian corner combination duo of Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada who are lethal when they work in tandem for they are so well aware of each other's tactics and style of play having played together since the inception of the league. The rest of the defence comprises of covers, Neeraj Kumar and Rakesh Kumar who in the capacity of inexperienced, young players are gradually coming into their own and making a mark on the mat. The attack is spearheaded by another young gun, Vikash Kandola who has been sensational with his performances and bagged 9 points in his last outing against the UP Yoddha as well. He is assisted by the veteran Wazir Singh, Surjeet and Ashish Chhokar in the raiding department.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, has had a mixed run in the tournament and languish at the bottom of Zone A with 2 wins and 4 losses to their name post 6 matches. The defensive combination of the experienced Bajirao Hodage and Nilesh Shinde needs to buckle up and prove a point on the mat with key tackles. The stronghold of the side is their Iranian recruits, captain Meraj Sheykh who is a mercurial all-rounder and raider Abolfazl who showcased in the last match with 11 points in just one half that he has the ability to go rampant on the mat. The other raiders in the likes of Ravi Dalal and Rohit Baliyan need to firmly establish their presence and so do defenders in the likes of Sunil and Viraj Landge.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi match prediction

If one has to call the match, the favour would definitely tilt in favour of the Haryana Steelers given their strength and current form of their players. Vikash will find it easy to get past Delhi while raiding given that the team's weak link is the defence. While the Steelers have to do just enough to keep Meraj and Abolfazl at bay, which they can with the likes of Surender Nada and Mohit manning the defence.