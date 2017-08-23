Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Haryana vs Delhi

How will the Steelers line up against the Dabangs from Delhi?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 23 Aug 2017, 11:32 IST

Dabang Delhi

The 42nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League will see the Haryana Steelers locking horns against Dabang Delhi in a Zone A match at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Haryana won their last match 29-36 against UP Yoddha at the same venue while Delhi is also coming into this match on the back of a win against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Haryana Steelers predicted line-up

Surender Nada (c) [Left Corner Defender]

With four consecutive High-5's to his name, Surender Nada is surely proving his worth as a defender and skipper of the side.

Surjeet Singh [Raider]

Surjeet can not only bring in the touch points while on a raid but also sneak in the rare bonus which adds to the scoreline.

Asish Chokkar [All-rounder]

Ashish can add depth to the side for he has the ability to perform in the attack as well as assist the defence.

Neeraj Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Neeraj is making his presence felt in the cover position especially when it comes to the combination tackles.

Vikas Kandola [Raider]

Vikas has been shining in the attack for the team and scored 9 points in the match against UP Yoddha.

Mohit Chhillar [Right Corner Defender]

Mohit Chhillar, when he works in tandem with Surender Nada, the two form one of the most lethal pairs of defenders on the mat.

Prashant Rai [Raider]

Prashant Rai can be utilized as a third choice raider if the team manages to secure a lead and decides to play on the do-or-die raid.

Dabang Delhi predicted line-up

Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]

With 17 points from the last two matches, Meraj has come roaring back into form and is leading the side by example.

Ravi Dalal [Raider]

Ravi Dalal was one of the brightest prospects from the first season and if he replicates his performance from the past, Delhi can be assured of a win.

Nilesh Shinde [Right Corner Defender]

The veteran defender is key to the team's success, manning the right corner on the mat.

Bajirao Hodage [Right Cover Defender]

In combination with Nilesh Shinde, the two can execute mighty tackles which can leave the raiders hapless.

Rohit Baliyan [Raider]

Rohit has the ability to command the nature of the game with his attack while raiding and Delhi will hope he comes into his own against the Steelers defence.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou [Raider]

The tall, lanky raider gets the points in heaps, the bonus along with the touch points which was evident with his 11-point outing against Thalaivas.

Viraj Landge [Defender]

He has given glimpses of his talent with the rare tackles points and will look to execute the same in an increased frequency.