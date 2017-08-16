Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Who will win the battle of these new entrants, Steelers or Thalaivas?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 16 Aug 2017, 11:16 IST

In Match No. 30 of the Pro Kabaddi league Season 5, the Haryana Steelers will take the battle across to the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena in Ahmedabad. This will be an inter-zone challenge match, with the Steelers coming in from Zone A against the Thalaivas of Zone B, both the teams, new entrants into the kabaddi fold.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, 16 August

Both the groups will be high on confidence for they are coming into this encounter on the back of a win. Haryana Steelers last defeated Fortunegiants Gujarat 20-32 while the Thalaivas tamed the Bengaluru Bulls 24-29 in what was their first win of the season.

The combination which works to great effect for the Haryana Steelers is the corner pair of Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada. The two have been playing together for a long time and are well aware of each other's tactics and style of play which enable them to put forth a potent defensive wall.

On the other hand, with respect to raiding, a bright prospect has emerged for the team in the like of Vikash Kandola who has been recording stellar performance in the matches played so far. To support his cause, he also has Wazir Singh and Surjeet Singh spearheading the attack.

The only concern then for the team is the other half of the defence which has largely inexperienced players like Neeraj Kumar and Rakesh Kumar Singh who need to come good in the cover position.

The Tamil Thalaivas is led by the World Cup star, Ajay Thakur, but their major worry has been his lack of form which hurt the team's cause for it is replete with youngsters. A trio in the defence showed a glimpse of their talent against the Bulls, in the likes of Amit Hooda, C. Arun and Darshan J.

The raiding department features K Prapanjan leading the surge alongside Vineet Kumar, Dong Geon Lee and D Pradap. The team would, however, look to get their starting seven player combination right going into this match against the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match prediction

If one has to call the game, it would tilt in the favour of the Haryana Steelers given their team strength on paper which overpowers that of Tamil Thalaivas by a margin.

The Tamil raiders are on the younger side and will find it difficult to penetrate the defence of the Steelers except if Ajay Thakur comes back into form. Moreover, Vikash Kandola and Surjeet have been quite successful against most opponents and will look to continue in the same fashion.