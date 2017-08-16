Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Steelers vs Thalaivas

Can the Steelers defeat the Thalaivas in this inter-zone challenge match?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 16 Aug 2017, 10:42 IST

Tamil Thalaivas will play Haryana Steelers today

Match No. 30 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will witness the Haryana Steelers taking the battle across to the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena in Ahmedabad, in an inter-zone challenge match today.

Both teams are coming into this encounter on the back of a win and will want to continue their run in a similar manner.

Haryana Steelers predicted line-up

Surender Nada (c) [Left Corner Defender]

He has notched up two High-5's in the last two matches and has to continue his golden run against the Thalaivas.

Surjeet Singh [Raider]

Surjeet should pull up his socks and spearhead the attack alongside young star Vikash Kandola and hence keep the scoreboard ticking.

Mayur Shivtarkar [All-rounder]

Mayur needs to be backed up to perform in the attack as well as the defence for his to be one of the game changers of the team.

Neeraj Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Neeraj has to play up to the level of others in the squad and thereby cement his place in the starting seven for the team.

Vikash Khandola [Raider]

Vikash will have to be careful against the Tamil defence which features the mighty Amit Hooda and C. Arun combination.

Mohit Chhillar [Right Corner Defender]

Mohit had not been up to the mark until the last match wherein he came into his own and fetched 7 valuable points for the team, he should carry on from where he left.

Prashant Rai [Raider]

For the third raid, Prashant Rai is an ideal choice in place of the veteran Wazir Singh and should be given a chance to prove his worth.

Tamil Thalaivas predicted line-up

Ajay Thakur [Raider]

The captain of the side, he has been in poor form so far due to which he is substituted mid way, he should change the way things are working for him on an individual level.

K Prapanjan [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit has been playing well, amassing a decent amount of raid points in every match.

D. Pradap [All-rounder]

With the ability to shine on the raid as well in defence, Pradap adds more depth to the Tamil squad.

Amit Hooda [Right Corner Defender]

The defensive stalwart fell short of just one point in order to clinch a Hig-5 against the Bulls and will look to make up for that against the Steelers.

C. Arun [Left Cover Defender]

The experienced campaigner combines with Hooda to form a great combination in the defence of the side.

Dong Geon Lee [Raider]

Instead of coming on as a substitute, he should be given a place in the seven in order to showcase his complete worth.

Vijin Thangadurai [Right Cover Defender]

Vijin has to play a full-fledged role in the defence and stop the best of the raiders in their tracks.