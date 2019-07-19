HPL Electric partners with Haryana Steelers for Pro Kabaddi League Season 7

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 46 // 19 Jul 2019, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Coach Rakesh Kumar (L) with captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan

19th July, 2019, New Delhi: HPL Electric & Power Ltd, India’s leading electric equipment manufacturing company, today announced its association with the Haryana Steelers team as their Official LED Lighting Partner. This association highlights the attributes that HPL products shares with the players such as terrific and powerful performance with unmatched reliability. As a part of its association, Haryana Steelers players will be sporting the company’s logo on their jersey.

This is HPL’s first alliance with JSW sports owned Haryana Steelers.HPL products and Steelers have common characteristics of being powerful, youthful, and delivering strong and enduring performance. Since the inception of Pro kabaddi league, the game has gained tremendous acceptance across the country especially in tier-II & tier –III cities. Through this association with Kabaddi League, HPL intends to enhance its brand outreach in these markets. The association will leverage the popularity of the players and their gaming competence to further its HPL’s visibility amidst the wider consumer base and enhance its market presence in North India.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director, HPL Electric & Power Ltd said: “Taking our journey forward with JSW Sports, we are glad to partner with their Kabaddi Team Haryana Steelers. With this association, we look forward to create meaningful marketing initiatives for our B2C customers especially in Semi-Urban &Rural Sector in order to strengthen the brand and product recall in the consumer’s mind. Being the official LED Lighting partner will be a great asset, as it will popularize and create HPL’s bond with potential and existing consumers.”

Mr. Mustafa Ghouse, CEO-JSW Sports said, we are delighted to have HPL Electric & Power Ltd as the official LED Lighting partners of Haryana Steelers for the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League. We have a long standing relationship with HPL and we look forward to another fantastic association & a successful season for our Kabaddi team.