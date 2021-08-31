"I'm sad" - Patna Pirates coach Ram Meher Singh on not being able to sign back Pardeep Narwal at PKL Auction 2021

Pardeep Narwal parted ways with the Patna Pirates on Day 2 of the PKl Auction 2021. The U.P. Yoddha shelled out a whopping ₹1.65 crores to grab the star player. This made Pardeep the costliest player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

It was heart-breaking for Patna Pirates fans to witness the face of the franchise leaving the side. Pardeep was Patna's star over five seasons and had contributed to three title victories.

Here's what Coach Ram Mehar Singh had to say on the team not using FBM for Pardeep.#PirateHamla #Pirates #vivoProKabaddiPlayerAuction #Prokabaddi pic.twitter.com/UjRAtrO4tK — Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) August 30, 2021

In a video posted by Patna Pirates on Twitter, coach Ram Meher Singh expressed how unhappy he was to witness Pardeep Narwal out of Patna Pirates. The latter had spent so many years with him.

"I am sad. I began mentoring the side from PKL 2, and Pardeep joined the team next season. I have been with Pardeep for so long that I wanted him to be back this time as well."

Ahead of PKL Auction 2021, Patna Pirates grabbed headlines when they let go of Pardeep Narwal at the auction. However, coach Ram Meher Singh revealed earlier that Pardeep himself had asked for his release.

"Pardeep himself wanted to be a part of the auction pool. So we granted his wish. However, we were looking to get him back through the FBM card."

Ram Meher Singh explains why he didn't use the FBM card to get Pardeep Narwal back

The Telugu Titans surprised everyone by submitting an opening bid worth ₹1.2 crores. Pardeep Narwal sparked a bidding war among teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls as well. However, the UP Yoddha emerged as the winners with a closing bid of ₹1.65 crores.

Ram Meher Singh disclosed that Pardeep's price had exceeded their budget as they also needed the purse to buy corner defenders and a second raider for the side.

"We were thinking of using the FBM card on Pardeep at a maximum price of 1.55 crores. However, Pardeep's value exceeded 1.60 and reached 1.65 crores in the auction, and we couldn't do anything since we had to buy corner defenders and a second raider in the team as well." - he said.

Ram Meher Singh signed off by wishing Pardeep Narwal all the best for his new team U.P. Yoddha.

"I pray to God that Pardeep keeps playing well for U.P. Yoddha, just like he did with us. I wish him all the best for his future."

Pardeep Narwal scored over 1,000 raid points during his time with the Patna Pirates and was pivotal in leading the side to three PKL trophies. However, the 'Record-breaker' will ply his trade for UP Yoddha in PKL 8, which will be intriguing to watch for Kabaddi fans in the days to come.

Edited by Diptanil Roy