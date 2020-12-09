Indian kabaddi star Rahul Chaudhari ties the knot with girlfriend Hetali Brahmbhatt

Indian kabaddi's star raider Rahul Chaudhari tied the knot with his girlfriend, Hetali Brahmbhatt, on Tuesday. The wedding ceremony was a private affair with only close friends and relatives of the bride and groom attending as per COVID-19 protocols in India.

Gujarat-based Hetali, who is a commercial pilot by profession, got engaged with the PKL star raider Rahul Chaudhari earlier in December last year. The two had met during the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League in August.

The 27-year-old Rahul had met Hetali in the Ahmedabad leg of PKL 2019. The two had got acquainted through a friend. The couple had also spent time together to provide sports education to the underprivileged children of Hebatpur.

Both Rahul and Hetali had planned to get married in the early months of 2020. However, they were forced to alter their plans after the coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown in the country. Both of them were seen spending time together with their families in their social media posts.

Rahul Chaudhari eyes a comeback in PKL 8

The 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari has been one of the most successful raiders in Pro Kabaddi history with 955 raid points and 40 Super-10s to his name. He is the second-highest scorer in PKL, behind Pardeep Narwal (1160 raid points).

The first player to breach the 500-point landmark in Pro Kabaddi history, Rahul Chaudhari played for the Telugu Titans for six straight seasons. The seasoned performer went to the Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 7, but the team couldn't make it to the playoffs despite boasting names such as Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh, and Mohit Chhillar. Rahul could only manage 130 raid points at an average of 5.9 per game and had a forgetful season then.

Earlier in March this year, Rahul had captained Uttar Pradesh to win a bronze medal in the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship held in Jaipur. He will be aiming to continue his stellar run of the past when he returns to the mat in the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi.