JAI vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 22, 2024

On Monday, January 22, the 84th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors lock horns at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have maintained a 10-match unbeaten streak over a month. They secured a 37-27 win over Haryana Steelers in the last Jaipur leg game and remained unbeaten on their home mat.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors secured their third consecutive win over Bengaluru Bulls (35-29) in the last encounter. Shubham Shinde shone in the defense with a High-5 from seven tackle points.

Both teams met during the Ahmedabad leg where the game ended in a 28-28 tie. Shrikant Jadhav was the top raider for the Warriors while Ankush claimed four tackle points from two Super tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Ankush-Jr (JAI) - 15.0 credits

In frame Ankush and Naveen Kumar (Credits: PKL)

Ankush-Jr has been a solid left-corner defender of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He has secured 45 tackle points from 41 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. He bagged his fifth Super-10 in the most recent game against Haryana Steelers.

With an impressive tackle average of 3.21 and a 55% success rate, Ankush will be a safe option for the captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs BEN Dream11 team.

#2 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Shubham Shinde with a back-hold of Ajinkya Pawar (Credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde is another consistent defender who has shone in the Bengal Warriors’ defense. He claimed seven tackle points from as many successful tackles in the previous game against Bengaluru Bulls. However, he managed only one tackle point in the reverse fixture against the Panthers.

Having secured 47 tackle points and three High-5s in 13 games, Shubham stands as one of the top choices for the role of captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs BEN Dream11 team.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action against Bengal Warriors (credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal leads the raid points chart this season with 157 points from 119 successful raids. He missed his 10th Super-10 by one point in the previous game against the Steelers.

He could secure only six raid points in the reverse fixture against the Warriors but will look to bounce back today.

However, with a remarkable 11.21 average in 14 games, Arjun will be the prime choice for the captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs BEN Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Shubham Shinde Ankush Jr. 1 votes