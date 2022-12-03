JAI vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 117

Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle the Bengal Warriors in the main event of today's Pro Kabaddi 2022 Triple Panga. The Pink Panthers have already qualified for the playoffs, whereas Bengal are on the verge of an early elimination from the competition.

The Bengal Warriors were one of the top contenders to finish in the top 6 of the points table. However, they lost their last three matches. Those defeats have dented their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if the Warriors can snap their three-match losing streak against the current table-toppers. Ahead of this big clash in PKL 2022, here are some Dream11 tips for this contest.

JAI vs BEN Match Details

The two sides will cross swords in the third game of the Triple Panga at 9:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAI vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 117.

Date and Time: December 3, 2022; 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W L W W W.

Bengal Warriors: L W L L L.

JAI vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/Team Update

All players of Jaipur are available.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbhageri, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/ Team Update

Bengal do not have any injury issues.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Ernak, Soleiman Pahlevani, Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde.

JAI vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 117

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh has earned 213 raid points this season. He has been the best raider for the Bengal Warriors.

Defender - Ankush

Ankush is the number one defender in the Most Tackle Points list. He is the only defender to have scored more than 70 tackle points this season.

All-Rounder - Reza Mirbhageri

Iranian player Reza Mirbhageri has done well in the left cover position for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the previous game, he earned four tackle points.

JAI vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Arjun Deshwal

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 117

Player Name Arjun Deshwal Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Ankush Reza Mirbhageri

JAI vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sunil Kumar and Girish Ernak have completed 50 tackle points each in the PKL 2022. It will be advisable to pick both the senior defenders in the fantasy team.

JAI vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Soleiman Pahlevani and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbhageri.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Shubham Shinde and Ankush.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar and Reza Mirbhageri.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

Poll : 0 votes