JAI vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 84

The Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) and the Bengal Warriors (BEN) face off in the 84th match of PKL 10 on Monday, January 22, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Jaipur are on a roll, having won six matches on the trot, with the last two coming against the Puneri Paltan and the Haryana Steelers. They seem to have identified their best playing XI, and are motoring along like a well-oiled unit, and it'll take something special to stop them.

The Bengal Warriors are also on a three-match winning streak, with the latest of them being a 35-29 win over the Bengaluru Bulls, where Shubham Shinde scored seven tackle points. With the reverse fixture between these two sides ending in a tie, a thrilling game awaits.

JAI vs BEN Match Details

Match: JAI vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 84

Date and Time: January 22, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

JAI vs BEN Probable Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh and Shubham Shinde.

JAI vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 84

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal has been the best raider in the league, and while Maninder Singh probably takes the second or third place and is also a must-have, Arjun is a no-brainer to own and captain for this match.

Defender - Ankush

Ankush in the Jaipur left corner has been one of the best defenders of the season, and is a must-have due to his consistency and current form. However, Shubham Shinde is also in the defenders' category and is also very likely to pick up at least three tackle points tonight.

All-Rounder - Nitin Kumar

Bengal's supporting raider Nitin Kumar could be a great Dream11 option to select in the all-rounders' category to save some credits instead of picking the more expensive Sunil Kumar.

With 90 raid points in 11 matches, he has had a great season so far and should keep that going in this fixture.

JAI vs BEN Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Maninder Singh/Shubham Shinde

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 84

Arjun Deshwal, Shubham Shinde, Ankush, Maninder Singh, and Sahul Kumar

JAI vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are the table-toppers and enter nearly every match they play as the favorites, but the Bengal Warriors have a pretty strong side themselves. This shouldn't be as straightforward a fixture as one might think.

Bengal are on a three-match winning run and the likes of Shubham Shinde and Maninder Singh are non-negotiable picks and good captaincy choices as well. Jaipur have a wealth of talent to choose from, but right corner Sahul Kumar's budget-friendly price makes him a good enabler and a potential must-have.

Arjun Deshwal and Ankush remain the best captaincy picks on paper.

JAI vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Ankush, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Ankush.

JAI vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Sahul Kumar, and Shubham Shinde.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar and Aditya Shinde.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Ankush I Vice-Captain: Shubham Shinde.