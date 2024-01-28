JAI vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 28, 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) and Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) will square off in the fifth Patna leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Sunday, January 28.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are coming off a solid 42-25 win over Bengal Warriors in the previous game. Arjun Deshwal grabbed his 10th Super 10 with 15 raid points while Ankush secured a High 5. The Panthers are now ranked second as Puneri Paltan took the first spot on Saturday after a tie with Patna Pirates.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls are having a mixed campaign in the last five matches, losing three of them. They faced their ninth defeat at the hands of the Tamil Thalaivas (45-28) in their most recent game. Akshit Dhull, who made his debut this season, secured his second consecutive Super 10.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Saurabh Nandal (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Saurabh Nandal with a back-hold of Robin Chaudhary (Image via PKL)

Saurabh Nandal has been the captain and second-most decorated defender of the Bulls. He has secured 38 tackle points from 36 successful tackles, including two Super tackles.

Saurabh had registered his first and only High 5 this season against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He will aim to grab another in the upcoming JAI vs BLR Dream11 match.

#2 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Ankuh with a dash to Neeraj Narwal of Bengaluru Bulls (Credits: PKL)

Ankush, who has been the strike defender of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, ranks among the top five defenders of PKL10. He has executed 47 successful tackles in 15 matches with a 57% success rate and a notable average of 3.4.

Ankush had secured a High 5 against the Bulls during their reverse fixture, making him a smart option for the captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs BLR Dream11 team.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action (image via pkl)

Arjun Deshwal is unquestionably the best choice for the role of the captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs BLR Dream11 team.

He has garnered 172 raid points in 15 matches, averaging 11.46 at a 62% strike rate. He has 132 successful raids along with three Super raids.

Arjun claimed his 10th Super 10 against the Warriors in their recent game. However, he had underperformed against the Bulls in the reverse fixture but will surely attempt to make a resurgence in the upcoming JAI vs BLR Dream11 match.