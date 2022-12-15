JAI vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 1

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Bengaluru Bulls square off in the first semi-final of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Thursday, December 15, at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The Bulls obliterated Dabang Delhi KC in the first Eliminator and should be brimming with confidence ahead of the semi-final. In a crushing 56-24 win, right cover Ponparthiban picked up seven tackle points while Vikash Khandola picked up a rare Super 10, paving the way for the Bulls' dominance in the match.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers would've had a good rest after directly making the semi-finals thanks to topping the points table. They will, however, want to ensure that their good work gets translated into their first PKL win since the inaugural season.

JAI vs BLR Match Details

Jaipur and Bengaluru will clash in the first game of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: December 15, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

JAI vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: D W W W W

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W L W W L

JAI vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and V Ajith Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Ponparthiban Subramanian, and Mahender Singh.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi-Final 1

Raider - Bharat

The in-form Bharat could be the X-Factor for the Bulls against Jaipur. With Arjun Deshwal also featuring in this match, he's also obviously a brilliant pick, but Bharat's momentum after playing the Eliminator could give him the edge.

Defender - Ankush

Ankush has every opportunity to finish this PKL season as the Best Defender and going by his form, he has every chance of doing it. The left corner is easily the standout pick among defenders and a must-have.

All-Rounder - Reza Mirbagheri

There isn't much to separate the three all-rounders likely to start. I'm giving Reza Mirbagheri the edge due to his higher potential for points.

JAI vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Bharat

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match Semi-Final 1

Player Name Bharat Arjun Deshwal Reza Mirbagheri Ponparthiban Subramaniam Ankush

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Due to how successful both teams were in the group stage, the high prices of players shouldn't come as a surprise. You're going to have to make some tough decisions and drop some people from your teams and I'd take a careful look at their ownership before doing so.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Aman, Abhishek KS, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Bharat.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

