JAI vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 93

The Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) go up against the Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) in the 93rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, January 28, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

Jaipur have been pushed down to second place on the points table, with the Puneri Paltan moving to the top on score difference after their tie against the Patna Pirates. Jaipur come into this match on the back of a dominant 42-25 win over the Bengal Warriors and a win here should take them right back to the top again.

Meanwhile, the Bulls suffered yet another defeat, this time in a Southern derby with the Tamil Thalaivas, going down 28-45. Akshit's Super 10 was the only positive in a match they were thoroughly dominated in. With four defeats in their last six, the Bulls' playoffs hopes are slowly vanishing, and they need a positive result here to get their campaign back on track.

JAI vs BLR Match Details

Match: JAI vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 93

Date and Time: January 28, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

JAI vs BLR Probable Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar/Abhishek KS.

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (C), Bharat, Aman, Vikash Khandola, Akshit, Surjeet Singh and Parteek/Vishal Lather.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 93

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal has been the standout raider in this tournament, and he should have a fun evening against a struggling Bulls' defense. No other raider comes close to Arjun in terms of Dream11 points potential, with Bharat becoming a differential pick now.

Defender - Reza Mirbagheri

The Jaipur left cover has had a stellar season so far, scoring 40 tackle points in 14 matches, and he should have his hands full in this match against the various left raiders in the Bulls' camp. He is an aggressive defender who doesn't shy away from putting in a tackle and could haul big here.

All-Rounder - Akshit Dhull

Young raider Akshit Dhull led the Bulls' charge against the Tamil Thalaivas, scoring a Super 10, despite the team losing by 17 points. At 11 credits, he's a great enabler to help afford the more expensive options in this match.

JAI vs BLR Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Reza Mirbagheri/ Sahul Kumar

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 93

Ankush, Akshit Dhull, Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, and Sahul Kumar.

JAI vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Jaipur should win this game at a canter on paper, with the Bulls in woeful form, but they certainly have the personnel to put up a tough fight if they can get organized. Picking at least three Jaipur defenders feels like a must, with the right corner and the left covers likely to see plenty of action as the Bulls should go in with a minimum of two left raiders.

Bharat hasn't been a dependable pick all season, and he's a differential selection in this match. Arjun Deshwal remains the best captaincy pick, with Reza Mirbagheri and Sahul Kumar, offering some left-field choices.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Reza Mirbagheri.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar and Akshit Dhull.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Ankush.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Akshit Dhull.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Bharat.

Captain: Reza Mirbagheri. I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.