JAI vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 46

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Match 46 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 on Monday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Pink Panthers are currently placed eighth in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 18 points to their name. They have three wins and four losses from seven games so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi league.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC are sitting atop the PKL points table with 31 points from seven matches. They have registered five wins and a couple of draws this season. The Delhi-based club are the only team not to have lost a single game thus far in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Both sides walk into this encounter, having won their previous PKL fixtures against their respective opponents. The Pink Panthers defeated the Puneri Paltan, while Dabang Delhi defeated UP Yoddha. The two sides will look to extend their winning lead in the competition.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 46, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 10, 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center, Bengaluru.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Naveen, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb, Vishal.

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shaul Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Deepak Singh, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jeeva Kumar, Vishal, Amit Kharb, Vijay, Naveen-I, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Vijay.

