JAI vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 90

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Match 90 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Thursday, February 3. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Pink Panthers are placed ninth in the PKL standings with 40 points from 14 games. They have registered six wins and losses each this season, while a couple of games ended in draws. A win on Thursday could see the Jaipur-based club break into the top half of the points table.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, sit atop the table with 53 points from 15 matches. They have nine wins, four losses and a couple of draws so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Delhi-based franchise will look to add a few more points to their tally when they take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of the day.

Both teams are coming into this clash on the back of wins in their previous matches. The Pink Panthers won their last game against the Patna Pirates by 21 points. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC defeated U Mumba by six points in their most recent PKL fixture.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 90, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 3, 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Deepak Singh, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC

Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Krishan, Sandeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Naarwal, Krishan, Vijay, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Vijay | Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee