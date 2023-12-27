JAI vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 43

The Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) will cross swords with Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) in the 43rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on December 27, Wednesday. The SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai will host this contest.

Led by Sunil Kumar, the Pink Panthers are third in the standings with four wins, two losses, and a draw in seven encounters, giving them 25 points. Interestingly, they enter this contest on the back of a hat-trick of victories.

Jaipur has had only 100 successful raids so far in this campaign, the second least by any side. The Pink Panthers have also made only 57 successful tackles, a statistic they would love to better in the forthcoming games.

On the other hand, the Naveen Kumar-led Dabang Delhi KC are reeling down at the eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 table. They have recorded just three wins and as many losses from six games, giving them 17 points. In their most recent game, they defeated the Bengal Warriors by 38-29.

The Delhi side has accumulated 111 successful raids, so far with 53 tackle points from their defense department. They will want to better their gameplay in both departments before it gets too late.

JAI vs DEL Match Details

Match: JAI vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 43

Date and Time: December 27, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

JAI vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (c), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Lucky Sharma, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar (c), Vikrant, Mohit, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Ashish

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 43

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar is the fourth-best player of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi season in the raiding department. In just five matches, the 23-year-old has accumulated 67 raid points from 92 attempts.

With 13.4 average raid points per match at a successful raid rate of 57%, Naveen is the safest captaincy choice to have in your head-to-head teams. He has two super raids and five super 10s.

Defender - Ankush Jr

Jaipur Pink Panthers defender Ankush has 16 tackle points from 28 attempts in seven encounters. He has three super tackles and one High 5 so far with a 46% tackle success rate.

The left corner, who is known for his ankle holds and fierce defensive skills, could be one of the risky multiplier choices to have in grand league teams.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is the second-best raider for Dabang Delhi KC with 42 successful raids. He has a total of 47 raid points from 98 attempts with one Super 10. Though he has failed to create a big enough impact in the defensive department, Ashu is a decent vice-captain to have in your best seven.

JAI vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Arjun Deshwal

Ashu Malik

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 43

Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, Sunil Kumar, Ankush Jr

JAI vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are in the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings and it’s advisable to have more players from their side in your seven. Ankush, who has been brilliant with his defense, is one of the key players to watch out for from this side.

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Yogesh, Ankush Junior, Reza Mirbagheri

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush Junior, Reza Mirbagheri

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal