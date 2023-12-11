JAI vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 11, 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) and Gujarat Giants (GUJ) will square off in the 18th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday at 8 pm IST.

After a 33-37 in their opening game against Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers tied their following game against Bengal Warriors. The Panthers dominated the first half, showcasing a robust defense that contributed eight points to lead 13-9. However, the Warriors mounted a comeback in the second half, ultimately concluding the game with a 28-28 deadlock.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants, the table toppers, suffered their maiden defeat after three consecutive wins. Patna Pirates defeated them in the previous game by a close margin of 33-30.

Rakesh was the top raider for Gujarat Giants with a Super 10 while in the defense, Sombir claimed a High 5.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Sombir (GUJ) - 13.5 credits

Sombir with an ankle-hold of Guman Singh (Credits: PKL)

Sombir has been the most consistent defender of the Gujarat Giants so far this season. He has claimed two High 5s and as many Super tackles in four games. He has also earned 13 tackle points from 11 successful tackles.

Overall, with 18 Super tackles and 11 High 5s, Sombir stands as an ideal choice for the vice-captain of your JAI vs GUJ Dream11 team.

#2 Sonu Jaglan (GUJ) - 13.0 credits

Sonu Jaglan executing a back-kick in a raid against U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Gujarat Giants’ Sonu Jaglan has been one of the top raiders this season. He has earned 33 raid points in 23 successful raids. With three Super 10s, he also has three Super raids to his name.

In addition, Sonu Jaglan was also involved in one Super tackle. With a strike rate of 8.25 raid points, Sonu ranks among the top choices for your JAI vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal was the most successful raider from Jaipur Pink Panthers last year. He started his campaign this season with a Super 10 in the first game which didn’t end in their favor. However, he decently performed in the last game against Bengal Warriors with six points in 13 raids.

Overall, Arjun boasts a 50% raid-success rate with 9.91 average raid points and will be the prime choice for the role of captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs GUJ Dream11 team.