JAI vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 12

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Match 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 25. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Both sides started their Pro Kabaddi League 2021 campaign with a loss against their respective opponents and will be eager to bag their first victory of the season.

The Pink Panthers lost against the Gujarat Giants by a 27 - 34 scoreline, while the Steelers fell short of three points against three-time champion Panta Pirates. The Haryana-based club lost the game 39 - 42.

The Steelers are placed ninth in the points table, while the Pink Panthers are two spots below them in 11th place. Both sides meet each other in Saturday's third and final game in a bid to win their first game of the season.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Match 12th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: December 25th, 2021, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Khandola, Rohit Gulia, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Mohit/Ravi Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Jaideep Kuldeep, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rohit Gulia, Ashish, Meetu Mahender.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda | Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surender Nada, Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Rajesh Gurjar, Nitin Rawal, Vikash Khandola, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

