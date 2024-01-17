JAI vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 17, 2024

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against the Haryana Steelers at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in the final Jaipur leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023.

The Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-31 on Sunday. Vinay stood out in the raiding department with a Super 10, while Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal secured a High 5 each. The Steelers are now ranked fifth with seven wins and four losses.

Following their victory against arch-rivals U Mumba (31-29) in the last match, the Panthers currently hold the top position on the PKL 10 points table. With an ongoing unbeaten streak spanning eight matches, they aim to continue their successful run in the upcoming game.

Having won three consecutive home matches, can the Jaipur Pink Panthers extend their streak to four?

On that note, let’s look at the three players you could pick a captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Ankush Jr. in action (Credits: PKL)

Ankush Jr. ranks seventh on the most successful tackles leaderboard. With 40 tackle points from 36 successful tackles, he has maintained a notable average of 3.08 successful tackles/match. He also secured a High 5 against the Steelers in the reverse fixture.

With four High 5s and as many Super tackles, Ankush is undoubtedly one of the top choices for the upcoming JAI vs HAR Dream11 match.

#2 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 14.5 credits

In frame, Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya (Right) (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya has been the captain as well as the star defender of the Steelers. He has similar records to Ankush and shares fifth spot with him on the most tackle points leaderboard (40).

He achieved his fourth High 5, second in a row, in the last game against Thalaivas and will be keen to bag another in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal is one of the top raiders of PKL, known for fast bonus points and quick toe-touches. He claimed his ninth Super 10, sixth consecutive, in the most recent game against the U Mumba. He averages 11.38 raid points in 13 games.

Given his consistency and raiding prowess, Arjun is the ultimate choice for captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs HAR Dream11 team.

