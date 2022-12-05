JAI vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 121

Jaipur Pink Panthers will cross paths with Haryana Steelers in Match 121 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight (December 5). The Pink Panthers have already qualified for the playoffs while the Steelers need a win to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Haryana Steelers need three victories in their remaining three games to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have guaranteed a place in the Top 6 and will now aim to cement their position in the Top 2 to earn a direct entry into the semifinals.

Ahead of this high-stakes match-up, here are some Dream11 tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers.

JAI vs HAR Match Details

The two sides will battle in the second match of tonight's PKL 2022 double-header at 8:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAI vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 121.

Date and Time: December 5, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs HAR Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers: L W W W W.

Haryana Steelers: L L W W W.

JAI vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/Team Update

Jaipur may rest some key players because they have qualified for playoffs.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar and Ankush Rathee.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/ Team Update

Captain Joginder Narwal has missed the last few matches.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Monu Hooda and Nitin Rawal.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 121

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal is the number-one raider of PKL 2022. It would be criminal to leave Arjun out of the fantasy team.

Defender - Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep Dahiya is among the top defenders of the season. In the previous game, he earned six tackle points.

All-Rounder - V Ajith Kumar

V Ajith Kumar earned a Super 10 in the last game. He will be a safe choice among the all-rounders.

JAI vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush Rathee

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 121

Player Name Ankush Rathee Arjun Deshwal V Ajith Kumar Jaideep Dahiya Manjeet Dahiya

JAI vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush Rathee is the number-one defender in the tournament. He will be the best choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar, Jaideep Dahiya and Ankush Rathee.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Meetu Sharma.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush Rathee.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Monu Hooda and Ankush Rathee.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar and Reza Mirbhageri.

Raiders: Manjeet Dahiya and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Manjeet Dahiya.

