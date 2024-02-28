JAI vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Semi-Final 2

The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Haryana Steelers in the second Semi-Final of PKL 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.

The defending champions finished second in the points table behind the Puneri Paltan after a largely faultless group-stage campaign that they coasted through. They come into today's match on the back of four successive wins and plenty of rest, and must be raring to go.

The Steelers stunned the Gujarat Giants and won their first-ever match in the PKL playoffs, beating them 42-25 to storm their way into the semi-finals. They have plenty of momentum behind them. With their raiders firing in tandem with their defense, the Steelers will fancy their chances while also relishing their underdog tag.

JAI vs HAR Match Details

Match: JAI vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 136

Date and Time: February 28; 9 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

JAI vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Shubham Shelke, and Reza Mirbagheri.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 136

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal is the best raiding option for this match by far, especially when you consider his excellent record against the Steelers. He scored 23 raid points across the two games against their defense and will be keen on getting his team to the finals once more and also overtaking Ashu Malik on the raiders' leaderboard.

Jaipur's third raider, Shubham Shelke, could be a great budget pick at just 11 credits.

Defender - Reza Mirbagheri

Jaipur left cover Reza Mirbagheri scored 11 tackle points in two meetings against the Steelers, and it's safe to say that he had the measure of the opposition raiders. There's not much to separate the many quality defensive options on offer for today's match, with the competitive pricing making it hard to pick more than two of the best defenders.

In that situation, someone like Reza who's a proven performer against this opposition and is a naturally aggressive defender who initiates plenty of tackles is an ideal Dream11 pick.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

Mohit Nandal should be one of the first names on your Dream11 teams along with Arjun Deshwal. The Haryana co-captain is one of the main reasons they've made it to the semis, and he powered them to this clash by scoring seven tackle points in the Eliminator against the Gujarat Giants.

Picking him is a no-brainer.

JAI vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Mohit Nandal

Four Must-Picks for JAI vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 136

Arjun Deshwal, Mohit Nandal, Ankush, Jaideep Dahiya/Rahul Sethpal

JAI vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This won't be an easy contest for the defending champions as the solid Haryana defense will challenge Jaipur's raiding might led by Arjun Deshwal. The pricing also doesn't allow picking more than 3-4 star players, and accommodating some budget enablers like Shubham Shelke as well as sacrificing a couple of big names is essential to making a team for this contest.

Arjun Deshwal is the only raider worthy of complete backing, with the choice of raider from Haryana a toss-up between Vinay and Shivam Patare. There's more points to be had in the defense, with Mohit Nandal a must-have and Reza Mirbagheri and Rahul Sethpal quality Dream11 picks as well.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Shubham Shelke.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-captain: Ankush.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar, Jaideep Dahiya, and Reza Mirbagheri.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Ashish.

Raiders: Vinay and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-captain: Mohit Nandal/Reza Mirbagheri.