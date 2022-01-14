JAI vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 53

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in Match 53 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, 14 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 23 points. They have four wins and losses each from eight games thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are placed atop the PKL standings with 34 points from eight matches. The Patna-based club have registered six victories, a loss and a draw each so far this season.

The Pink Panthers will come into this encounter on the back of a narrow 30-28 victory against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game. The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, thrashed U Mumba 43-23 in their most recent fixture.

Both sides will look to extend their winning run in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 53, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Probable Starting 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Amit, Naveen, Vishal

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nitesh Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Sunil, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Nitesh Kumar | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nitesh Kumar, Shaul Kumar, C Sajin, Vishal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Arjun Deshwal, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Shaul Kumar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee