JAI vs PUN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 130

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the 130th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Saturday, February 19. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Pink Panthers are placed sixth in the PKL standings with 62 points from 21 games. They have 10 wins and nine losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, with their remaining two fixtures ending in draws.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are placed eighth in the Pro Kabaddi table with 61 points from 21 encounters. They have 11 wins and a draw to their name in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Pune-based club have as many losses as the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Both sides will have to win this fixture and hope the other games go their way if they are to make it to the next stage of the competition.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers won their previous encounter against the Telugu Titans by 19 points and will look to extend their winning streak. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, lost against the Bengal Warriors by seven points in their previous outing.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 130, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Saturday; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Singh, Sandeep Dhull

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sombir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Brijendra Chaudhary, Arjun Deshwal, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sombir, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Deepak Singh, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Rawal, Nitin Tomar.

Captain: Sombir | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee