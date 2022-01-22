JAI vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 72

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Tamil Thalivas in Match 72 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Pink Panthers are currently placed 7th in the PKL standings with 31 points from 11 encounters. They have registered have wins and losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, while one game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Thalaivas are placed one spot below them with 31 points from as many games as their opponents on the night. They have three wins and as many losses to their name, while five matches have ended in draws.

The Pink Panthers lost their previous encounter against the Telugu Titans by a point. Tamil Thaliavs, on the other hand, succumbed to a defeat against the Gujarat Giants by a couple of points.

Both sides walked into this encounter on the back of a loss in their previous PKL encounter. The two sides will look to get back to winning ways by registering a victory on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 72, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Vishal, Amit

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Mohit, Sahil Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Kharb, Sagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput.

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surjeet Singh, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Amit Kharb, Mohit, Arjun Deshwal, MS Athul

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh

