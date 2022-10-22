JAI vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 34

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle the star-studded Telugu Titans team in Match 34 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) tonight. PKL's first poster boy Rahul Chaudhari will play against his former franchise Telugu Titans in this clash.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been quite impressive in Pro Kabaddi 2022 thus far. They are in the upper half of the standings, having registered four wins in their first five matches. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans have only recorded one victory in five games so far.

The match between Jaipur and Titans should be an entertaining one. Here are a few Dream11 tips for Match 34 of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

JAI vs TEL Match Details

The two teams will go head-to-head in the second match of the Triple Panga at 8:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAI vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 34

Date and Time: October 22, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W W W W L

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L W L L

JAI vs TEL Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

Telugu Titans Injury News/ Team Update

No major injuries in the Telugu Titans squad.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai and Adarsh T.

JAI vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 34

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal is one of the few raiders to have completed a half-century of raid points in PKL 2022. It is a no-brainer to pick him in the team.

Defender - Sunil Kumar

Jaipur captain Sunil Kumar has been in top form this season. In just five matches, Kumar has earned 17 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Vinay

Vinay has been the best player for Telugu Titans in this season so far. He has earned 29 raid points in five matches.

JAI vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Sunil Kumar

5 Must-Picks for JAI vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 34

Player Name Bharat Saurabh Nandal Rinku HC Vikash Kandola Guman Singh

JAI vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rahul Chaudhari did not score any raid points in the last match. However, considering that he will play against his former team that has an out-of-form defensive unit, he could score heaps of raid points.

JAI vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Surjeet Singh and Ankush Jr.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar and Vinay Virender.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Sunil Kumar.

JAI vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar and Ankush Jr.

All-Rounders: Vinay Virender.

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush Jr.

