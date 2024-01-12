JAI vs TEL prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 12, 2024

The first match of the Jaipur leg in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will witness a face-off between hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans at SMS Indoor Stadium on Friday at 8 pm IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers currently hold the fourth position in the PKL10 points table, having secured six wins, two losses, and two ties. They defeated their arch-rivals U Mumba in the previous game 41-31.

With a six-match unbeaten streak, Panthers aim to extend their successful run in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are experiencing a disappointing season and are eager to secure their second win. They faced a 26-46 defeat in their recent game at the hands of Bengal Warriors. Pawan Sehrawat registered his seventh Super 10 while Sandeep Dhull claimed four tackle points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.0 credits

Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat in action (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat has been the only consistent raider of Telugu Titans. He currently has the most Super 10s (7) this season. He has maintained an impressive average of 9.7 raid points in 10 games along with a 49% tackle strike rate. Given his current form, the “Hi-Flyer” could be a worthy pick as the captain/vice-captain in your JAI vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Ankush (JAI) - 14.0 credits

Ankush (left) of Jaipur Pink Panthers (Credit: PKL)

Ankush has been the star defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers in this season as well. He has earned 33 tackle points from 29 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. He registered his third consecutive, fourth High 5 in the previous game against U Mumba and will be keen to maintain the streak in the upcoming JAI vs TEL Dream11 match.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action (credit: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal has been in fantastic form lately. He currently has the most raid points (107) this season. He has achieved it from 78 successful raids, including two Super raids and six Super 10s.

Arjun averages 10.7 with an excellent 62% raid strike rate, making him the one to watch out for in your JAI vs TEL Dream11 teams.

