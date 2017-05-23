Jaipur Pink Panthers Team Players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5

Jaipur Pink Panthers were the first ever champions and will want to repeat that feat in the fifth edition.

Manjeet Chhillar will don the Panthers’ jersey in season 5

Representing the Pink City of Jaipur in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers were the champions of the inaugural season in 2014. The Panthers are owned by renowned Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan. The Jaipur-based franchise are exclusively managed by GS Entertainment Worldwide.

Their head coach is Balwan Singh, a Dronacharya awardee and Coach of Indian National Kabaddi Team. Jaipur Pink Panthers play their home matches at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the first season of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 by overcoming U Mumba in the final. They won an unprecedented 10 matches out of their 14 league outings. However, the team's performance then dropped in season 2 and season 3 as they finished 5th and 6th respectively. The team pulled up their socks in the 4th season as it qualified for the playoffs and secured the 3rd position.

Jaipur Pink Panthers was the only existing franchise that did not retain any player from Season 4. On Day 1 of the two-day auction, Panthers’ most expensive purchase was all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar who was bought for a whopping 75.50 lakhs. The other players who were bought on the first day of the auction were raider Selvamani K for an astounding 73 lakhs as well as raider Jasvir Singh for 51 lakhs.

Key Players

#1 Manjeet Chhillar: He was the captain of Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League season 1 and season 2 and captain of Puneri Paltan in season 3 and season 4. He was adjudged the most valuable player of the tournament award in the second season and is all set to use his expertise for his new team in the upcoming season.

#2 Jasvir Singh: This 33-year-old raider is a shrewd piece of business. He was a member of the India national kabaddi team that won Asian Games Gold medal in 2014 and World Cup in 2016.

