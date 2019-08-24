Jaipur Pink Panthers v Telugu Titans Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction today: Fantasy Kabaddi tips

Can Siddharth Desai light up the opening day of the Delhi leg?

Sitting pretty at the top of the points table, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the Telugu Titans in the second match of the opening day of the Delhi leg on Saturday, 24th August at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi at 8:30 PM IST as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The Pink Panthers beat the Tamil Thalaivas 28-26 in a humdinger of a clash marred by controversy due to the inaccurate decisions made by the TV umpires in their previous match.

The Titans, meanwhile, beat the Haryana Steelers 40-29, but find themselves at the bottom of the table, having registered only two wins from nine matches.

Team News- Jaipur Pink Panthers

Nilesh Salunke with his bonus points was the star for Jaipur while Deepak had an off-game, managing just 3 raid points. Nitin Rawal could not add too much, mustering just 1 point from 7 raids and yet, given that they are class raiders, the trio could retain their place.

In defense, Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal in the covers did a good job while Amit Hooda had a poor night and will be looking forward to getting back into form.

Predicted Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Nilesh Salunke

Team News- Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai was the wrecker-in-chief for the Titans as he managed 18 raid points against the Steelers. Suraj Desai did support him well with 6 raid points. Amit Kumar blanked with 8 empty raids though he could continue in the same position.

Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj did well in the corners with 3 tackle points each while the covers did well with 4 points between them. No changes expected in this department too.

Predicted Starting 7: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun, and Amit Kumar/Armaan.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Siddharth Desai is a must-have due to his good form and his point-scoring ability and should be backed to come good. Nilesh Salunke provides a good option to partner Siddharth and so does Suraj Desai from the Telugu Titans. Amit Kumar too is a decent option to free up budget.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda is a vital cog in the all-rounders' section with his good form this season while Vishal, the cover defender from Jaipur is another option, given his dashes from the cover position. Farhad Milaghardhan from the Titans has not had a great season but could be a valuable pick with the Iranian capable of pulling off some strong tackles.

Defenders: The corners of both teams will be the best defenders and mixing around with them will be best for your team. Sunil Siddhgavali could also be a good choice, given his might on the defensive front.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Siddharth Desai, Nilesh Salunkhe, Suraj Desai, Sandeep Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Abozar Mighani.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda Vice- Captain: Siddharth Desai.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Siddharth Desai, Amit Kumar, Vishal, C Arun, Amit Hooda, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Captain: Siddharth Desai Vice- Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.